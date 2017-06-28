ALTON - A minor child was struck crossing the street in an apparent hit-and-run accident at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Alby and 19th Street in Alton.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman said the child’s injuries were not life threatening, although he girl was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and additional treatment. The girl was treated at the scene by rescue personnel then transported.

"The injuries didn't appear to be of serious nature," Sweetman said.

Alton Police were investigating at the scene after the incident.