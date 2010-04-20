(Alton, IL) - Mineral Springs Paranormal Research Center attended the W.I.S.P. Paranormal Conference in Hermann, Mo. April 16th-18th. Janet Kolar, owner/operator of Mineral Springs Haunted Tours did a one hour power-point presentation of Mineral Springs hauntings and ghosts, as well as some other haunted locations. She was joined by Steve Scott, EVP expert from Mineral Springs who shared some of his 130+ EVPS with the audience. Chrystal Beacon, resident "sensitive" and Tarot card reader from Mineral Springs participated in an on-stage 1920's seance performed by Dr. Michael Henry of St. Charles Haunted tours. Patty Moore, photography and Mineral Springs investigator, and Ron Prunty,Mineral Springs investigator were also there with pictures and stories from the tours. Other speakers included Dan Terry, investigator and author, Steven LaChance possession victim, author and investigator, Dr. Michael Henry, magician and Historian, Jacqui, Founder of W.I.S.P. and renowned psychic, and Rochelle Evans, psychic.

After the day-long conference a paranormal investigation was held at Enochs Knob bridge, the scene of several murders and a possible suicide. Steve went back into the woods with psychic Rochelle at a murder site and he got an EVP "where you at, Grace?" the EMF meter was going crazy as was the

K2 meter.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mineral Springs Paranormal Research Center has a "Meet and Greet" with "Riverbend Paranormal"next Saturday night(April 24, 2010) at 7pm at Mineral Springs Mall. Cost is $25./person. "Hunt ghosts with the Pros"!

More like this:

Related Video: