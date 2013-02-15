Mineral Springs Mall has a new store! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Mineral Springs Mall ,301 E. Broadway, has a new store! On February 3, 2013, a unique new store opened, aptly named "Make Me An Offer". Items for sale are marked with a retail price, which you can pay or you can make an offer. Most reasonable offers are accepted. Great variety of items for sale.Hours are from 10-4 Tues. thru Sunday. Article continues after sponsor message Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip