Mineral Springs Mall has a new store!
February 15, 2013 9:56 AM
Listen to the story
Mineral Springs Mall ,301 E. Broadway, has a new store! On February 3, 2013, a unique new store opened, aptly named "Make Me An Offer". Items for sale are marked with a retail price, which you can pay or you can make an offer. Most reasonable offers are accepted. Great variety of items for sale.Hours are from 10-4 Tues. thru Sunday.
Article continues after sponsor message
Related Video:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.