On Hallow'een Night Mineral Springs Haunted Tours will be featured in an interview with Jodie Parks, a well known paranormal investigator, and George Noory, host of "Coast to Coast" Night Time Radio. She will talk about the times she has investigated at Mineral Springs, her experiences and evidence. Her son will also talk about his experiences at Mineral Springs. This is a first for any of Alton's haunted tours. Program is from 12am-3am.



Jodie and Janet Kolar, owner of Mineral Springs Haunted Tours, will also participate in an hour long TV production doing an investigation of the old Hotel at 10pm. the same night.



Jodie and Janet Kolar, owner of Mineral Springs Haunted Tours, will also participate in an hour long TV production doing an investigation of the old Hotel at 10pm. the same night.

There is an after parade investigation at 9:30pm, with Dean Thompson, paranormal investigator, and there are still openings. Cost is $40 per person. Call 618-465-3200 for information.