Mineral Springs Haunted Tours Annual Autumn Solstice Haunted Extravaganza September 22, 2012
This event is free, open to the public, and features speakers, vendors, a book signing, free Tarot card readings,door prizes, a drawing for a free ghost tour, and a drawing for free Historic Museum of Torture Devices tickets. It is all-indoors in the Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E. Broadway, in Alton, from 1pm to 5pm.
Speakers: Andrea Norwich, paranormal investigator and author, "Fraud in the Paranormal", Book Signing, "Lykol", a book about werewolves.
Meredith Elston, owner of Milton School
Sharon Luedtke, owner of McPike Mansion
Dean Thomas, paranormal investigator, demonstration of "Franks Box" in communicating with ghosts.
Olga Kreider, Paranormal investigator and sensitive.
Jim Dolan, medium.
Vendors: Andrea Norwich, book signing, "Lykol"
Meredith Elston, Milton School Tee-shirts, glass from "Intaglia"
Sharon Luedtke, Tee shirts, pens, postcards,memorabilia from McPike Mansion
visit http://www.mineralspringshauntedtours.com/ or call 618-465-3200 for information
No reservations necessary.
Mineral Springs Haunted Tour at 7pm, regular prices, reservations recommended.
