On Friday, June 1,2012, Mineral Springs Haunted Tours and Mineral Springs Paranormal Research Center will host a "Meet & Greet" and overnight ghost hunt with Brandon Kreitzer (p-tv-n), Jodie Parks, Rob Brightman, John Tenney, and movie-makers, the famous Booth Brothers, ("Children of the Grave", "The Haunted Boy"). See www.mineralspringshauntedtours.com and click on the banner for ticket sales.

Call Janet at 465-3200 for information.

Bring flashlights, cameras, recorders, and any ghost hunting equipment you may have. Ghost hunting equipment, Booth Brothers movies on DVD, and refreshments will be on sale. This is a first-ever-time-in-Alton exclusive event. Spend a memorable night investigating the Mineral Springs Hotel with these Giants of the Paranormal.

