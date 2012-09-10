MINERAL SPRINGS HAUNTED AUTUMN SOLSTICE EXTRAVAGANZA
September 22nd, 2012 1-5pm
FREE, Open to the public!
Speakers, Vendors, Book signing, free Tarot card readings, door prizes, drawings for Free Ghost Tour and tickets to the Historic Museum of Torture Devices.
Speakers:Meredith Elston, owner Milton School
Sharon Luedtke, owner McPike Mansion
Dean Thompson, paranormal investigator
Andrea Norwich, paranormal investigator and author
of the Lykol
Olga Krieder,paranormal investigator and founder
Pathseekers paranormal Group
Jim Dolan, medium
This is a once a year event you won't want to miss!
Mineral Springs Mall
301 E. Broadway
Alton, Ill. 62002
http://www.mineralspringshauntedtours.com/ or 618-465-3200
Tour in evening regular pricing.
