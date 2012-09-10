September 22nd, 2012 1-5pm

FREE, Open to the public!

Speakers, Vendors, Book signing, free Tarot card readings, door prizes, drawings for Free Ghost Tour and tickets to the Historic Museum of Torture Devices.

Speakers:Meredith Elston, owner Milton School

Sharon Luedtke, owner McPike Mansion

Dean Thompson, paranormal investigator

Andrea Norwich, paranormal investigator and author
of the Lykol

Olga Krieder,paranormal investigator and founder
Pathseekers paranormal Group

Jim Dolan, medium

This is a once a year event you won't want to miss!

Mineral Springs Mall

301 E. Broadway

Alton, Ill. 62002

http://www.mineralspringshauntedtours.com/ or 618-465-3200

Tour in evening regular pricing.

Mineral Springs Mall Extravaganza

Voices From Beyond: Museum of Historic Torture Devices

 