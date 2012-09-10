MINERAL SPRINGS HAUNTED AUTUMN SOLSTICE EXTRAVAGANZA Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. September 22nd, 2012 1-5pm FREE, Open to the public! Speakers, Vendors, Book signing, free Tarot card readings, door prizes, drawings for Free Ghost Tour and tickets to the Historic Museum of Torture Devices. Speakers:Meredith Elston, owner Milton School Sharon Luedtke, owner McPike Mansion Dean Thompson, paranormal investigator Andrea Norwich, paranormal investigator and author

of the Lykol Article continues after sponsor message Olga Krieder,paranormal investigator and founder

Pathseekers paranormal Group Jim Dolan, medium This is a once a year event you won't want to miss! Mineral Springs Mall 301 E. Broadway Alton, Ill. 62002 http://www.mineralspringshauntedtours.com/ or 618-465-3200 Tour in evening regular pricing.