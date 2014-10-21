Milton Farmers’ Market

A successful 2014 Alton Farmers’ Market wound down Saturday under sunny skies and agreeable temperatures. Patrons found booths well stocked with produce and crafts.

Fortunately, area shoppers will be able to continue purchasing high quality local produce and flowers for weeks to come. Many of your favorite vendors have joined together to continue offering their quality products on Saturdays from 9 am to Noon at the new Milton Farmer’s Market hosted by Maiva’s Coffee in the parking lot of the old Milton School at 1320 Milton Rd., Alton.

Municipalities in St. Louis County have provided late season markets for years, some right though the winter. Now Riverbend residents can benefit from the same wholesome convenience. The cool fall weather affords ideal conditions for growing many crops like lettuces, peas, shallots, radishes, turnips, broccoli, kale, cabbage, Swiss chard, leeks, carrots, collards, mustard, kohlrabi, …. and until frost comes beans, tomatoes, tomatillos, peppers, summer squash and spices—arugula, basil, cilantro, dill, parsley, thyme, rosemary, sage. Visitors will find sweet potatoes, pumpkins, and winter squash for Halloween decorations or for those Thanksgiving treats.

Join us at this new market venue starting Saturday, Oct 25th then explore the halls and offerings in the school building itself, guaranteed not haunted on Saturday mornings.

For more information, contact Clifford Clark at 462-4540 or Meredith Elston at 581-7510.

