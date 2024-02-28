GRANITE CITY - Senior forward Milton Dowell was a catalyst for this year's edition of the boys' basketball team at Granite City High School.

The 6-foot Dowell was also a wide receiver on the Warriors' football team. Two of his basketball season highlights were hitting five three-pointers in a game against Highland and four against Collinsville.

Dowell is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Dowell was proud of his team's efforts this season under Coach Gerard Moore. He said: "We were better disciplined this year and we worked hard every day, trying to get better."

Dowell viewed his role for the Warriors this season as "the guy who puts everything together in running the offense and defense for the Warriors, making sure that the younger players also fit in the team's system and made to feel welcome as well.

"I'm probably, like, the engine of the team. The person who can get everybody on the team hyped. To help everybody get into the game.

"I see my leadership role as a good role," Dowell said. "To help the younger guys on the team prepare for next year, and get everybody prepared for where we're going."

The Warriors finished the positive season 15-15 overall and through the year, Dowell was as he described the engine that guided the team.

Again, congrats to Dowell on his honor as a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month.

