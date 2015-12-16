Big Brothers Big Sisters Southwestern lllinois (BBBSil) is assisted by the Millstadt Consolidated School Beta Club for their annual Holiday Party. Each year BBBSil brings many children they serve all year, together so they can celebrate the holidays with other'Littles'that are served region wide by BBBSil. This year the event is at Belleville's Fun Spot.

On December 17th from 6 to 9 pm, BBBSiI and over 400 of their Little Brothers and Little Sisters will enjoy learning to skate and celebrate the holidays at Fun Spot. Many of these children have never skated before. 15 members of the Millstadt School Beta Club (6th-3tt' grades) will assist the kids and help to teach them how to skate and just have fun.

Beta Clubs are formed in many schools to give their members an opportunity to learn leadership skills, service to the community and technological capabilities. The Staff Advisor to the Millstadt School Beta Club is Ms. Nicole Wilson.

Doug Clements, President of BBBSil said: "Our dedicated staff work all year to guide our 'Littles' to a better future. Giving them this fun event every holiday season is a part of that process. The Millstadt Beta Club members really help a lot so that all of our children can enjoy this experience and have an enjoyable evening learning to skate."

Big Brothers Big Sisters Southwestern lllinois is one of dozens of branches of Big Brothers Big Sisters worldwide. Each serves a geographic area and recruits volunteers for both office work and to be actual 'Bigs' helping children grow up to achieve a decent job and a future that allows them to realize the same dreams we all have for own children.

