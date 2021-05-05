NAPERVILLE - Millikin's Mackenzie Dixon and Carroll's Morgan Davister were selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Outdoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week on Tuesday.

Dixon, a senior from Edwardsville, Illinois and Mascoutah High School, won the 400-meter dash on April 30 against Washington University in St. Louis. Her time of 56.04 set a new school record and is currently ranked first in the CCIW and third on the NCAA Division III national list.

Davister, a junior from Casco, Illinois and Algoma High School, won the discus and took second in the shot put at the Don Church Twilight over the weekend. Her mark in the discus of 146-7 (44.68) ranks second all-time in school history and is currently ranked seventh in NCAA Division III. Her shot put throw of 42-5 1/4 (12.93 meters) is currently ranked second in the CCIW.

2021 CCIW Women's Outdoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week

Track

Mackenzie Dixon - Millikin (5/5/21)

Katie North - Illinois Wesleyan (4/27/21)

Favor Ezewuzie - Wheaton (4/20/21)

Favor Ezewuzie - Wheaton (4/13/21)

Mackenzie Dixon - Millikin (4/6/21)

Favor Ezewuzie - Wheaton (3/29/21)

Field

Morgan Davister - Carroll (5/5/21)

Vanessa Uitenbroek - Carroll (4/27/21)

Emily Uitenbroek - Carroll (4/20/21)

Taiah Gallisath - North Central (4/13/21)

Daniele Stubner - North Central (4/6/21)

Nicole Tarpley - Carthage (3/29/21)

