Millikin University announces fall 2017 Dean's List
DECATUR - The following students were named to the Dean's List at Millikin University for fall 2017.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.
Alton, IL
Korinne Frankford, College of Arts & Sciences, Senior, Chemistry
Edwardsville, IL
Alexandra Gabriel, College of Fine Arts, Freshman, Commercial Music
Jerseyville, IL
Marshall Youngblood, College of Arts & Sciences, Sophomore, Physics
