The Millikin University track and field team is sending six athletes to the 2021 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships to be held May 27-29 at the Irwin Belk Track Complex in Greensboro, N.C.

In the women’s competition, Millikin senior Mackenzie Dixon (Edwardsville, Mascoutah H.S.) qualified in the 800 Meters with the sixth best time in Division III at 2:10.96. Dixon will be part of Millikin’s 4x400 Relay that qualified with the 11th best time in the country at 3:50.05. Eryn Renison (Channahon, Minooka H.S.), Brianna Niebrugge (Decatur, St. Teresa H.S.) and Hailey Wimberly (Salem, H.S.) will join Dixon to compete on Thursday.

Dixon was also recognized with All-Region honors recently.

In the men’s competition, Millikin junior Ben Kuxmann (Bourbonnais, Bradley Bourbonnais H.S.) qualified in the 800 Meters with the second fastest time in the country this season at 1:50.12. Kuxmann will compete in the 800 Prelims on Friday. Joey Davies (Tinley Park, H.S.) qualified in the Decathlon with the eighth highest point total in Division III with 6643 points. The Decathlon will be held on Thursday and Friday.

