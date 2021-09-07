NAPERVILLE - Millikin senior Jack Patterson was named the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Men's Golf Student-Athlete of the Week following his performance in the Big Blue's opening weekend.

Patterson, a senior from Alton, and Marquette Catholic High School, tied for fourth at Transylvania's Fall Invitational at University Club of Kentucky. He finished with a three-day score of 211 (72-68-71) in a field of 102 student-athletes. As a team, the Big Blue tied for fifth out of 20 teams.

The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) was founded in 1946 and currently services nine member institutions including Augustana College (Rock Island, IL), Carroll University (Waukesha, WI), Carthage College (Kenosha, WI), Elmhurst College (Elmhurst, IL), Illinois Wesleyan University (Bloomington, IL), Millikin University (Decatur, IL), North Central College (Naperville, IL), North Park University (Chicago, IL) and Wheaton College (Wheaton, IL).

