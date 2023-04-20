ALTON - Chloe Miller won the 800 meters and Marquette Catholic's Sammy Hentrich finished second in the 200 meters, and athletes from East St. Louis, Alton and Marquette performed well in the Alton Girls Invitational track meet held Wednesday at Public School Stadium in Alton.

Belleville West won the meet with 169.5 points, with East Side second at 148.5 points, the host Redbirds were third with 139 points, the Explorers came in fourth with 92 points, Hazelwood West was fifth with 50 points and Notre Dame Catholic of south St. Louis County came in sixth with 22 points. In the 100 meters, Rayna Raglin of Alton won the race at 12,33 seconds, with the Flyers' Ka'maya McClain second at 12.72 seconds and teammate Baily Graham was third at 12.74 seconds. Marquette's Karly Davenport came in at 13.62 seconds, the Redbirds' Rayann Farris was in at 13.67 seconds and the Explorers' Caroline Cain had a time of 14.11 seconds. In the 200 meters, the winner was Sydney Jones of East Side with a time of 25.47 seconds, with Hentrich second at 26.84 seconds and Farris third at 27.76 seconds, while Alton's Ava Harris came in at 28.90 seconds. In the 400 meters, the Maroons' Amira Hall won at 1:03.84, with Aliyah Rehling of the Redbirds third at 1:06.91, Kamilah Tugle of the Flyers fifth at 1:07.36 and Alton's Morissa Stark sixth at 1:08.26.

Miller won the 800 meters with a time of 2:34.83, with Stark finishing fourth at 2:42.60, DiNajia Griggs of the Flyers came in fifth at 2:45.36, Ava Certa of the Explorers was sixth at 2:47.06 and Geriyah Simmons of East St. Louis was seventh at 3:01.74. Monica Klockenkemper of the Redbirds took the 1,600 meters at 6:21.77, with Marquette's Katie Johnson second at 6:24.76, Jessica Gabriel of Alton had a time of 7:42.25 and Isabel Downey of the Explorers came in at 7:51.11. The 3,200 meters was won by Eleanor Schmitz of West at 14:28.61, with Paige Rister of the Explorers second at 15:01.09.

Melvin Wins Hurdles, Edwards Is Third, Plus Relays Results

In the hurdles races, Makenzie Melvin of West was the winner at 16.48 seconds, with Jaylah Harris of the Flyers second at 17.44 seconds, Promise Edwards of Alton came in third at 19.18 seconds, Davenport was fifth at 21.14 seconds, Jada Thomas of East Side came in sixth at 22.00 seconds and Marquette's Finnley Stephenson was seventh at 22.17 seconds. Harris won the 300 meters with a time of 50.68 seconds, while the Redbirds' Kya Ingram was second at 51,74 seconds, Hentrich came in fifth at 52.33 seconds, the Flyers' Skylar Woods was sixth at 54.88 seconds and Edwards was seventh at 55.95 seconds.

In the relay races, East Side won the 4x100 meters at 48.82 seconds, with Alton fourth at 57.60 seconds and Marquette fifth at 59.31 seconds. The winners of the 4x200 meters were the Flyers at 1:44.84, with the Redbirds third at 1:50.02 and the Explorers fourth at 1:57.19. In the 4x400 meters, West were the winners at 4:07.95, with East Side second at 4:17.95, Alton was third at 4:22,55 and Marquette came in fifth at 4:47.86. The Maroons also won the 4x800 meters at 10:22.37, while the Redbirds were second at 10:47.70, the Flyers came in third at 11:22.64 and the Explorers were fourth at 11:40.25.

In the field events, Alicia Cross of East St. Louis won the shot put with a throw of 10.23 meters, with Berlynn Clayton of Alton second at 9.67 meters, teammate Taryn Thurman was fifth at 8..17 meters, and the Flyers' Caliyah Nelson was seventh at 7.20 meters. Marquette's Alecia McCulley had a toss of 6.57 meters and Stephenson came up with a throw of 6.37 meters. In the discus throw, Clayton won with a toss of 31.19 meters, with the Flyers' Jurnee Wilson coming in second at 25.67 meters, Cross finished third with a throw of 25.60 meters, Samorah McTyer of the Redbirds came in fourth at 22.13 meters and Stephenson was seventh at 15,20 meters. The Explorers' Grace Sechrest and the Redbirds' Kaylea Lacey shared first place in the high jump, both clearing 1.53 meters, with Janiyah Brown of East Side third at 1.42 meters and Woods tied for fifth with the Maroons' Kylee Wuebbels, both going over at 1.22 meters.

In the long jump, Maliya Madison of West won with a distance of 5.41 meters, with Brown coming in second at 5.37 meters, Sechrest was third at 5.22 meters, Hentrich finished fifth at 5.09 meters, Grace Carter of the Redbirds was seventh at 4.90 meters and Farris had a leap of 4.15 meters. In the triple jump, the winner was Brown, who went 11.01 meters, while Carter came in third at 10.34 meters. Hentrich finished fourth at 10.26 meters, Sechrest was fifth at 9.65 meters. the Flyers' Jade Singleton was sixth at 9.57 meters and Alton's Trameriya Price was ninth at 8.59 meters.

