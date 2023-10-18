Millenium Temple In Alton Sets Barbecue and Fish Weekend Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - A Barbecue and Fish Weekend will be hosted by Millennium Temple on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, and Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Mr. Everything at 211 E. Elm St. in Alton. Article continues after sponsor message The days festivities begin at 11 a.m each day. The festivities include a wide variety of dinners from the fish dinners, fish sandwich, pork steak dinners and pork steak sandwiches. To place your order contact (618) 410-3346 or visit the location on one of those two days. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip