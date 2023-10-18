ALTON - A Barbecue and Fish Weekend will be hosted by Millennium Temple on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, and Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Mr. Everything at 211 E. Elm St. in Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The days festivities begin at 11 a.m each day.

The festivities include a wide variety of dinners from the fish dinners, fish sandwich, pork steak dinners and pork steak sandwiches.

To place your order contact (618) 410-3346 or visit the location on one of those two days.

More like this:

Nov 15, 2023 - Group Offers Free Thanksgiving Dinners In Alton On Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Jun 19, 2023 - Betsey Ann Picnic Offered Rides, Games and Famous Burgoo Soup

Nov 12, 2023 - Potato Bar Event Benefits Carrollton United Methodist Church's Vast Ministry and Outreach Programs

Oct 23, 2023 - IDNR Reminds Hunters Of State And Federal Sites Open For 2023 Youth Waterfowl Hunting Opportunities

Jun 7, 2023 - Brighton’s 117th Betsey Ann Picnic to Honor Town History

 