The Miles Davis Memorial Project in collaboration with the Block Party on July 20th, 2013, will be introducing two special guests. The first special guest is sculptor Preston Jackson. Preston Jackson was commissioned by the Miles Davis Memorial Project to create a statue of Miles Davis that will be located on Third Street in the Alton downtown entertainment district. For more on Preston Jackson, visit the Miles Davis Memorial Project Facebook page or www.prestonjacksonart.com

The second special guest is the Kasimu Taylor quartet. The quartet will be playing a Miles Davis tribute from 4-5pm. Afterwards, the introduction of Preston Jackson.

The Miles Davis Memorial Project will have a booth at the block party with an actor portraying Miles Davis and commemorative brick sales.

For additional information about the Miles Davis Memorial Project, please contact Pride at 618-467-2375 www.prideincorporated.org. Website visitors can click on Miles Davis Memorial Fund for info and donations. Donations can also be made to the Miles Davis Memorial Project care of Pride Inc., Alden Hall, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL62035.

Also, tune in to WBGZ on July 17 at 10am to hear about the Miles Davis Memorial Project.

As of this year, Alton Main Street is hosting the Block Parties.



For more information go to the "Events" page at: www.DowntownAlton.com

or here's the direct link: http://www.altonmainstreet.org/page/block-parties/

