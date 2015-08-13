ALTON - The Miles Davis Memorial Committee is planning a One-of-a-Kind Jazz Event in celebration of the unveiling of the sculpture of world-renowned jazz musician, Miles Davis. The event will take place, rain or shine, on Saturday, September 12th, beginning at 5 p.m. West Third Street in downtown Alton will be closed from Piasa St. to Belle St. and live jazz music featuring the Kasimu Taylor Quartet will be setting the mood for the evening.



The Unveiling Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. will include remarks from sculptor Preston Jackson and various dignitaries will offer their perspective on this momentous addition to downtown Alton. Interesting historical facts and stories will be shared.

Food and drink specials will be offered throughout the evening at local establishments along with the following entertainment line-up.

Entertainment Schedule:

* Outside Stage - Kasimu Taylor Quartet 5 - 7 PM

* Bossanova - Jim Manley Trio 7 - 10 PM

* Catdaddy’s - Dan Smith Duo 7 - 9 PM

* Elijah P’s - Montez Coleman Quintet with special guest Bobby Shew 7:30 - 11:30 PM.

* Chez Marilyn’s - Live Music (TBA) 9 - midnight

Thanks to the support and generous donations from the community, Alton will soon have the only publicly displayed sculpture of Miles Davis in this country. This event marks a successful fundraising campaign that made it possible to add this work of art to Alton’s historic downtown entertainment district. Everyone from around the world is invited to this FREE event. Bring your cameras and enjoy the “Cool”.

For further information, please call the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

