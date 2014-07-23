The Miles Davis Memorial Project kicked off its crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo on Monday, July 21, 2014 and it will run through Thursday, September 4, 2014. Our goal is to raise $25,000. We need your help to move this project forward quickly! Go to www.indiegogo.com/projects/852514/emal/8122317, please make a donation of your choice and then share this site with everyone on your social media asking them to join the effort.

The MDMP committee is happy to announce that after receiving recently completed site estimates for placement of the sculpture that we should come in under budget of the earlier guestimated cost of $150,000 for the project. The new estimated project cost is $120,000.00 (includes sculpture and site work). This includes a cushion for unforeseen costs and doesn’t take into account the possibility of community in-kind donations for some of the work. This is great news!!

We are excited about the response for our upcoming dinner to meet the artist, Preston Jackson. The dinner will take place on August, 9th, 2014 from 6 to 10 pm on the beautiful rooftop of the Simmons Law firm. Attendees will be dazzled by the stunning view of the Mississippi River with a bird’s eye view of the Riverbend area. You will meet the artist and listen to intimate jazz sounds of trumpeter Jim Manley and his trio with a special guest performance by Preston Jackson. An elegant dinner will be served by Gentelin’s on Broadway it will include perfect wine pairings with each dinner course. All guests will receive a limited edition keepsake, signed by Preston Jackson. Seating is limited. This special event is $250 per person.

On September 12, 2014, a fun trivia night is planned to take place at the Commons on Lewis & Clark Campus from 6 to ??? The evening will be hosted by Bill Clevlen, trivia expert of KTRS radio. Snacks will be included as well as beer and soda (outside food not allowed). A cash bar will be available for alcoholic beverages. The cost is $20 per person. Will include various fun games well as mulligans. Make your reservations now by calling the office of Pride, Incorporated at 618-467-2375.

The committee is working very hard to raise enough funds by the end of September to ask Preston Jackson to begin work on the sculpture. It will take Preston approximately 6 months to complete the piece. During that six month period we will continue to raise funds for the site preparation. For further information and reservations for any of the above scheduled events, please call Pride, Incorporated’s office at 618-467-2375 or visit the project on-line at www.prideincorporated.com, then click on Miles Davis.

