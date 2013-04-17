Miles Davis Jazz Festival Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Alton Museum of History & Art's Miles Davis Jazz Festival Committee has announced the lineup for the 2013 Festival on Saturday, May 4 from 5-8 pm at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 East Broadway, Alton. Artists include Fred Walker, 5 pm; Marty Morrison Quartet, 6 pm; and Henry Taylor Revue featuring Saman, 7 pm. Tickets are $20 and are available at the Museum, at Jacoby, and at the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, 200 Piasa Street. Tables of 4, 6, or 8 receive a 10% discount. For more information, visit "2013 Miles Davis Jazz Festival, Alton, IL" here on FB, or call the Museum! Phone 618 462-2763. See you at the Festival! Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip