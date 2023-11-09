Mikel Phillips
November 9, 2023 8:58 AM
Vet name: Mikel Phillips
Hometown: East Alton
Years of service:
2005-2014
Branch: Army
Rank: SGT/E5
Wars:
Operation Iraqi Freedom
Medals honors earned:
National Defense Ribbon Army Achievement Medal Good Conduct Medal Iraqi Campaign Medal Global War on Terror Service Medal Army Service Ribbon
Message:
"Thank you for all your hard work, dedication and service to our country."
Submitter name: Samantha Phillips
