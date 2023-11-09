Mikel Phillips

Vet name: Mikel Phillips

Hometown: East Alton

Years of service:
2005-2014

Branch: Army

Rank: SGT/E5

Wars:
Operation Iraqi Freedom

Medals honors earned:
National Defense Ribbon Army Achievement Medal Good Conduct Medal Iraqi Campaign Medal Global War on Terror Service Medal Army Service Ribbon

Message:

"Thank you for all your hard work, dedication and service to our country."

Submitter name: Samantha Phillips

