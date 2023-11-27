Mike Bost Files For Re-Election Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) filed for reelection this morning at the Illinois State Board of Elections in Springfield. Bost submitted 5,191 petitions signed by constituents in all 34 counties of the 12th Congressional District, nearly five times the number of signatures required by law. Article continues after sponsor message “I am honored to have widespread support from Republicans in every county of the 12th District,” said Bost. “Conservative voters know we can’t afford to hand the keys over to failed politicians who are more interested in promoting themselves than protecting our values. Today is the first step in continuing to serve the land I love in a position I am blessed to hold.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft Treehouse Wildlife Center, Food For Thought, and More!