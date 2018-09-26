GODFREY - Three groups, Illinois Family Action PAC,[1] the Illinois Federation for Right to Life PAC[2], and Illinois Right to Life Action[3] have all weighed in on Mike Babcock’s candidacy for State Representative in the 111th District and have given high marks for his consistent, pro-life, pro-family stance. The Federation for Right to Life PAC and Family Action PAC have both endorsed Babcock, while Illinois Right to Life Action has given his candidacy their highest rating of “1,” or “Fully Pro-Life.”

“Being pro-life isn’t about politics for me. I’ve proudly stood behind organizations like Options Now and Hope Center that support expecting mothers and their unborn infants throughout my life.” said Babcock. “These endorsements mean a lot to me because I have made defending our values in Springfield a core component of my campaign. I want voters to know that I will fight tirelessly for to ensure that the Illinois taxpayers are not forced to fund abortions.”

Executive Director of Illinois Family Action, David E. Smith, says that Springfield needs more legislators like Babcock. “Mike Babcock is a leader in his local community, church, and home. He has done an exceptional job as Wood River Township Supervisor, lowering taxes so that families can live better lives. Mike is a family man, a youth group leader, and I believe that Mike will work tirelessly in Springfield to promote an agenda that strengthens families and preserves the dignity of life at every stage.”

Trudy Bodenbach, former Executive Director of Options Now Medical Pregnancy Center, echoed these sentiments. “Mike has been involved with Options Now for many years, and I have personally witnessed his dedication to fighting for life,” said Bodenbach.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mike Babcock has also earned a “1” rating from Illinois Right to Life Action. Although the Illinois Right to Life Action does not endorse candidates, they gave Mike Babcock their highest rating. “The Illinois Right to Life Action’s rating is something I take great pride in receiving. Whenever there is a fight for families in the Illinois General Assembly, the Illinois Right to Life Action is frequently in the front lines. To have their most prestigious rating is something that I do not take lightly.”

[1]https://ifa-pac.org/endorsements/

[2]http://ifrlpac.blogspot.com/p/illinois-house-ifrl-pac-endorsements.html

[3]http://voteprolifeillinois.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/general-primary-voter-guide-updated-february-5th.pdf

More like this: