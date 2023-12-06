BETHALTO – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

Two Seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) who were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year.

2023 November Eagles Of Month Winners

Math - Sabreena Davis

Visual Arts - Vinny Williams

Social Studies - August Frankford

P.E/Health - Milla Munsch

Choir - Gabriella Moore

Band - Grant Shirley

Science - Zachary Wooten

English - Addyson Huddleston

C.T.E. - Blake Carroll

Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial “Eagles of the Month” and the “Teacher of the Month!” We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!

