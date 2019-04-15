Wood River, IL - April 12, 2019 Election of board members and officers for the Credit Union Political Action Council has taken place at ICUL’s 89th Annual Convention. In 2018, CUPAC raised $409,000 in fundraising initiatives.

CUPAC held its annual meeting and board members elected to a one-year term. Greg Lyons, President, of Midwest Members Credit Union was elected to the board and holds the position of Secretary.

Midwest Members would like to congratulate Greg on his appointment to the CUPAC board and thank him for his continued service to the credit union, it’s membership, and the community.

