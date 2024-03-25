Runtime Error

ALTON – Employee volunteers from Midwest Members Credit Union devote countless hours and sometimes their own money to help the community. Another example will be Saturday, March 30, at the Crisis Food Center in Alton, with the ham and canned goods day for the Easter holiday.

Midwest Members Credit Union and Crisis Food Center collaborated this year on a 50/50 split to purchase the hams. The Crisis Food Center kindly donates the sides that go along with the hams.

More than 20 Midwest Members employees will be at the Crisis Food Center located at 21 E. 6th Street in Alton, IL to help distribute the food on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be a drive-through only ham giveaway with vehicles lining up on Market Street, between E. 4th and E. 6th Street heading north, to make a right on E. 6th Street and pull up in front of the Crisis Food Center location where volunteers load the trunk. They will give one ham and one bag of sides, per car on a first-come, first serve basis while supplies last.

Derrick Richardson, a Crisis Food Center board member and former board member of Midwest Members Credit Union, said the partnership between Midwest Members and the Crisis Food Center is a seamless partnership.

"It is a wonderful event," he said. "This is the fifth time we have had it. We skipped the COVID years. Last year the hams were gone in about the first hour, so it is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and people are waiting for us when we get there."

Tiffany James of Midwest Members said this particular giving day to those in the community is "amazing."

"You are able to see the community and their thankfulness," she said. "The employees come out and help give out the food and it is also so fulfilling for them."

James and Richardson added that they hope people will please spread the word to anyone who might need some help this Easter season.

"We are thrilled to be given the opportunity again this year to partner with such a great organization in our surrounding community," James said. "We want to make sure our local community knows that we are here for them and want to help in any way possible."

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving the Riverbend area for 89 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Tiffany James at 618-251-7334 or email her at Tiffany.James@midmembers.org

