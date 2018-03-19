WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Two students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

This month’s winners are:

Freshmen- Parris White and Hannah Runion

Sophomores – Nicolas Mahan and Madison Pence

Juniors – Elizabeth Ruvalcaba and Meg Bosse

Seniors- Zoey Weigel and Alyssa Autery

Congratulations to all the recipients

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

