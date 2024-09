Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors "Shell of the Month" Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Wood River, IL - March 29, 2019– Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Two students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year. This month’s winners are: Seniors- Taylor Jackson and RaeAnn Rorie Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Juniors- Tyler Gilbert and Aeriol Turner-Miller Sophomores- Ashonna Reid and Zach Stickels Freshman- Bryson Presley and Emily Ogle Congratulations to all the recipients Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip