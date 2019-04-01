Wood River, IL - March 29, 2019– Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Two students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

This month’s winners are:

Seniors- Taylor Jackson and RaeAnn Rorie

Juniors- Tyler Gilbert and Aeriol Turner-Miller

Sophomores- Ashonna Reid and Zach Stickels

Freshman- Bryson Presley and Emily Ogle

Congratulations to all the recipients

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

