WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Two students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

This month’s winners are:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Seniors- Ryea Greeling and Grace Brock

Juniors- Madalyn Magruder and Madelynn Pitchford

Article continues after sponsor message

Sophomores- Tabitha Pizzo

Freshman- Hailey Gray, Cassidy Harvey, and Olivia Stangler

Congratulations to all the recipients

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

More like this:

Apr 28, 2024 - March and April Midwest Members Credit Union Students Of Month For Roxana Are Announced

Apr 5, 2024 - Midwest Members March Eagles Of The Month

Apr 12, 2024 - Kennadie Ruot is the Midwest Members Credit Union's Oiler of the Month

May 4, 2024 - Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors "Eagles Of The Month"

Jun 5, 2024 - Revity Credit Union Donates To Moms On A Mission

Related Video:

RBGA Cuts Ribbon for Midwest Members Credit Union

 