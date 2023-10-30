ROXANA - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the

“Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Students from each grade level are selected each month by members of the RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

September Shell of the Month winners are:

Seniors - Raelee Kimbro, Zach Huff

Juniors - Elise Berry, Caleb Wonders

Sophomores - Natasha Little, Noah Smith

Freshmen - Emma Martin, Zander Losch

October Shell of the Month winners are:

Seniors - Jessica Patton, Michael Roe

Juniors - Jaxxon Hall, Cali Liljenberg

Sophomores - Sidney Ufert, Gavin Springer

Freshmen - Easton Johnston, Amelia Primas

Congratulations to all the recipients

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 88 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Tiffany James at 618-251-7334 or email at Tiffany.James@midmembers.org.

