WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A senior student is selected each month by members of East Alton-Wood River faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year. September’s winner is Hayleigh Maher. Hayleigh is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with National Honors Society, Upward Bound, Big Sisters, Saturday Scholars and Student Council. Hayleigh has achieved Gold Level Renaissance for maintaining a GPA of 4.0 or higher as well as she is currently tied for 1st place in her class rank.

Hayleigh has also volunteered with 40 hours of community service along with volunteering at the Oasis Women’s Shelter and the Lion’s Club. After graduation Hayleigh plans to attend the University of Illinois to major in Biology. Congratulations Hayleigh and we all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors. Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org #

