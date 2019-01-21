WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A senior student is selected each month by members of EA/WR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

January’s winner is Jared Liley. Jared is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with baseball, basketball, soccer, cross country, student council, peer leadership, National Honor Society, and WYSE.

Jared has received the 110 percent award for soccer, game MVP for basketball, and National Honor Society member.

After graduation, Jared plans to attend an Illinois university and major in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration.

Congratulations Jared and we all wish you good luck in your future, Midwest Members Credit Union said.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

