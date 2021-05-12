WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All

students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two Seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) that were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500.00 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year.

The 2021 “Eagles of the Year” winners are Tori Standefer and Shane Hosto!

Tori Standefer was involved in numerous school activities while at Civic Memorial including Basketball, Cross country, Soccer, Student Council, ENCO, Freshmentor, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Tori also received many honors/awards including Illinois Scholars, Silver Medallion and was on the High Honor roll all 4 years while in school.

After graduation, Tori plans to attend Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo and will be majoring in General Studies as well as playing Basketball.

Shane Hosto was also involved in numerous school activities including Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Tennis and FCA. Shane received some awards including Eagles Pride Award in Soccer and was on the High Honor roll all 4 years while in school.

After graduation, Shane plans to attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville to major in Business with a minor in Finance.

Congratulations to Tori and Shane as well as all the Civic Memorial Eagles of the Month! We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!

