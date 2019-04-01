ALTON - Midwest Members Credit Union (MMCU) will be giving away free hams to Crisis Food Center (CFC) clients, Saturday, April 13th from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Crisis Food Center, 21 East 6th Street in Alton. MMCU partnered with CFC to buy hams. “Together, we are able to purchase a lot of hams for families in need this Easter”, says Derrick Richardson, board member of both Midwest Members Credit Union and Crisis Food Center.

“MMCU wanted to give back in a way that would definitely impact the families in the community. Teaming up with the local food pantry like CFC made a good partnership. This is an Easter tradition we plan to continue”, says Derrick Richardson.

