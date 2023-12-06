ROXANA – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty.

Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

November Shell of the Month winners are:

Senior - Grace Ray & Joshua Gilbert

Article continues after sponsor message

Junior - Joseph Newton & Azalia Gordon

Sophomore - Allie Keller & Eithen Weigler

Freshman- Jackson Null & Makina Eckhoff

Congratulations to all the recipients Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 88 years.

To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Tiffany James at 618-251-7334 or email atTiffany.James@midmembers.org.

More like this:

Related Video: