WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at East Alton-Wood River High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty.

Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year. January's winner is Mia Plumb.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mia is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with Basketball, Volleyball, Spirit Club, Big Sisters, Peer Leadership, National Honor Society, Student Council, RiverBend Growth Association Young Adult Committee and Renaissance Program. Mia has received honors for Girl's Basketball and the 2023 Oiler Pride Award.

After graduation, Mia plans to attend college at The University of Mississippi. Mia is planning on majoring in Political Science. The University of Mississippi has a program to turn 3 minors into a major and Mia plans on minoring in English, Business and Criminal Justice. After completing her undergraduate, Mia plans on pursuing law school.

Congratulations Mia and we all wish you good luck in your future! Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 89 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your email at tiffany.james@midmembers.org.

More like this:

Related Video: