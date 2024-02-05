WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty.

Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

January Shell of the Month winners are: Senior- Aidan Briggs & Aubrey Wiegand Junior- Maurice Sparks & Audrey Springman Sophomore- Trenton Hollaway & Alexis McMillian Freshman- Emiliano Sanchez & Elizabeth Clouse.

Congratulations to all the recipients Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 89 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

