BETHALTO – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

Two seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) that were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500.00 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year.

2023 October’s Eagles of the Month winners are as follows:

Math - Lucas Naugle

Visual Arts - Akkadia Allsman

Social Studies - Christian Strader

P.E./Health - Elijah Gruen

Article continues after sponsor message

Choir - Madelyn Fitzgerald

Band - Shelby Quick

Science - Serenity Bell

English - Aidyn Pellazari

CTE - Jude Breyer.

Teacher of the Month - Special Education teacher Ashley Wallis

Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial “Eagles of the Month” and the “Teacher of the Month.”

Midwest Members Credit Union wishes all the students well in their future endeavors. Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 88 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visitwww.midmembers.org

More like this:

Related Video: