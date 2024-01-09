Midwest Members Credit Union Names Eagles Of Month At CM High School
WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department.
All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) who were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for $500.
“Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year. 2023 December’s Eagles of the Month winners:
Math - Sabrina Smith
Visual Arts - Abigail Clowers
Social Studies - Ryne Breyer
PE/Health - Caleb Hartwell
Choir - Sydney Law
Band - Kimberly Price
Science - Quentin Roose
English - Abagail Saboff
C.T.E. - Kaitlyn Twente
Midwest Members Credit Union wishes the students well in their future endeavors. Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 89 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org
