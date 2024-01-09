WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department.

All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) who were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for $500.

“Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year. 2023 December’s Eagles of the Month winners:

Math - Sabrina Smith

Visual Arts - Abigail Clowers

Social Studies - Ryne Breyer

Article continues after sponsor message

PE/Health - Caleb Hartwell

Choir - Sydney Law

Band - Kimberly Price

Science - Quentin Roose

English - Abagail Saboff

C.T.E. - Kaitlyn Twente

Midwest Members Credit Union wishes the students well in their future endeavors. Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 89 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

More like this:

Related Video: