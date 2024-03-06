Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two Seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) that were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500.00 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

2024 February’s Eagles of the Month winners:

  • Math -- Liam Shain

  • Visual Arts -- Madelyn Ogden

  • Social Studies -- Addison Jeffery

  • PE/Health -- James Wojcikiewicz

  • Article continues after sponsor message

    Choir -- Reid Buffington

  • Band -- Joshua McCune

  • Science -- Jayna Halley

  • English -- Kylee Jenkins

  • C.T.E. -- Aliza Beaty

Teacher of the Month winner:

  • Director of Bands -- Michaela Cahalin

Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial “Eagles of the Month” and the “Teacher of the Month!” We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 89 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

More like this:

Feb 5, 2024 - Midwest Members Announces January Eagles Of The Month

Jan 9, 2024 - Midwest Members Credit Union Names Eagles Of Month At CM High School

Dec 6, 2023 - Midwest Members Names Eagles Of Month Winners

Nov 3, 2023 - Midwest Members Credit Unioin 'Eagles Of The Month'

Oct 11, 2023 - Midwest Members Credit Union Names Eagles Of The Month

Related Video:

RBGA Cuts Ribbon for Midwest Members Credit Union

 