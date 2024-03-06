Midwest Members Credit Union February "Eagles Of The Month"
Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two Seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) that were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500.00 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year.
2024 February’s Eagles of the Month winners:
Math -- Liam Shain
Visual Arts -- Madelyn Ogden
Social Studies -- Addison Jeffery
PE/Health -- James Wojcikiewicz
Choir -- Reid Buffington
Band -- Joshua McCune
Science -- Jayna Halley
English -- Kylee Jenkins
C.T.E. -- Aliza Beaty
Teacher of the Month winner:
- Director of Bands -- Michaela Cahalin
Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial “Eagles of the Month” and the “Teacher of the Month!” We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!
Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 89 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.
