WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School.

Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

Two Seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) that were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500.00 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year.

2023 March’s Eagles of the Month winners