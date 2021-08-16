WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union employees donated $640.00 to Hope Animal Rescue through their Jeans Day Program for the month of June. Employees who participate in the Jeans Day Program pay to wear Jeans on Friday/Saturdays that month and all donations are made to local charities!!

Hope Animal Rescue is a local non-profit who save dogs on their last day of life from animal control facilities and provide them a true second chance in our facility and our adoption program. They believe that all pets should be treated with dignity, respect, and kindness. They believe in showing compassion and working to rehabilitate abused and abandoned pets. At Hope Animal Rescues they educate people and our communities about the importance of these principals as well as the importance of spaying and neutering to reduce the number of abandoned pets.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving the Riverbend area for 86 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

