Midwest Members Credit Union April Eagles Of The Month
BETHALTO - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two Seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) that were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500.00 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year.
2023 April's Eagles of the Month winners:
- Math - Olivia Goodman
Fine Arts - Olivia Johnson
Social Studies - Cheyanna Zirges
PE/Health - Annaliese Dankenbring
Choir - Kaleigh Chester
Band - Jared Thomas
Science - Jared Mathis & Dylan Surovec
English - Tayla Fontana
C.T.E. - Jade Bowker
Teacher of the Month winner:
- Lucas Meyer - Science
