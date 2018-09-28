WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

September’s winner is Shawn McKee. Shawn is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with football, basketball, National Honor Society, Student Council, Peer Leadership, Saturday Scholars, Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities, Spirit Club, and is a Junior Rotarian.

Shawn has received Rookie of the year in football, the daughters of the American Revolution Youth Citizenship award, Gold Level Renaissance, and is Captain of the Football team.

After graduation Shawn plans to pursue a bachelors degree in nursing.

Congratulations Shawn and we all wish you good luck in your future.

