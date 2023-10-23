WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of the EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

October's winner is Samuel Howard. Sam is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with the Student Council, Honor Society, Spirit Club, Peer Leadership, and Madison County Youth Council.

Sam has received honors for Gold Level Renaissance (4 years) and Perfect Attendance (K-12).

After graduation, Sam plans to attend college. He is still considering several colleges. Sam is thinking of majoring in Finance.

Congratulations Sam and we all wish you good luck in your future!

