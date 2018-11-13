Midwest Members Credit Union announces November Shells of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Two students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! This month’s winners are: Seniors- Emma Cress and Tiffany Williams

Juniors- Kiley Winfree

Sophomores- Andrew Campbell and Reandalynn Blackburn Smith

Freshman- Matt Taylor and Nichole Vest

Congratulations to all the recipients

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org