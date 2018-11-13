WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

October’s winner is Kaitlin Goodbrake. Kaitlin is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with Basketball, Thespian Troupe 733, Soccer, Spirit Club, Big Sister, Band, and a member of the National Honor Society.

During her time in school Kaitlin has been awarded Top Oiler and the Presidency in her Thespian Troupe.

After graduation Kaitlin plans to study pre-med and eventually become a radiologist.

Congratulations Kaitlin and we all wish you good luck in your future.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

