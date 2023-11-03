BETHALTO - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two Seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) that were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500.00 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year.

2023 October's Eagles of the Month winners:

Math - Aubrey Falk

Visual Arts - Isla Schiling

Social Studies - Reagan Bloodworth

PE/Health – Adam Ogden

Choir – Marissa Kudelka

Band – Emily Bonnell

Science – Madelyn Ogden

English – Lucas Naugle

C.T.E. – Wesley Stewart

Teacher of the Month winner:

Art – Shawn Callies

Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial “Eagles of the Month” and the “Teacher of the Month!” We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 88 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

