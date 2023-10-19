EDWARDSVILLE - Senior striker and midfielder Logan Rynders finished his successful high school soccer career on Oct. 17 in a 3-0 Alton loss to Edwardsville in the IHSA Class 3A regional semifinals at Edwardsville's Tiger Stadium. It was a season where he helped the Redbirds bounce back in the second half of the year, as the Redbirds bounced back from a tough start to go 5-3-0 in their last eight regular season games as Alton finished 6-13-0 overall.

Throughout the entire season, the club never gave up and kept striving every night, playing with determination and fight, and kept going, no matter what.

"I'm still all super proud of the boys on the team," he said following the match. "The way we've grown this season without the initial starting tournament, I don't know. It's hard to talk right now; I just played a really hard game and it's hard to go out like this. But I'm really excited to see what the boys can do for the rest of their years."

Rynders is an Auto Butler Alton High Male Athlete of the Month.

Rynders was referring to not being able to play in the season-opening Metro Cup showcase event, which was canceled due to the vicious heat wave that invaded the St. Louis Metro are in late August. And during the interview, there were tears in Rynders' eyes as he knew he had just played his final game for the Redbirds, but a lot of pride in his voice and happiness for his teammates. His memories of playing for Alton High will be plentiful.

"We may have had our tough road for all our seasons," Rynders said, "but, I don't know, It's the heart that these boys have. To really come out every day, keep losing, keep coming out and trying to get better, it shows how we are as a team. And what I've learned the most is to never give up, because you never know what can happen."

Although Alton fell behind early, conceding a goal in the opening minutes, the effort and heart that marked the Redbirds' season was on full display from the opening whistle to the final whistle.

"Yeah, I mean, falling down early, I was thinking we were all going to put our heads down," Rynders said. "But we kept coming, we kept flying towards the net and trying to put them away. And even two goals down, three goals down, we still were fighting, because we knew it was the end. So, you've got to leave it all on the field."

As far as Rynders' future, immediately plans to concentrate on school and keeping his grades up, seeing where things go from there. As far as a future in soccer, Rynders feels optimistic about playing in college.

"Possibly, if I keep working at it," Rynders said. "I just keep working, I might find myself further down the road."

Congratulations to Rynders on his honor as an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

