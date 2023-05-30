GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School runner Daniel Wilson concluded a solid athletic career this past spring with the Warriors. Wilson’s focal point in track and field was the 800 meters and middle-distance events.

He recorded a time of about 2:10 in the 800 for the Warriors this past year. Wilson is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Wilson was a member of the cross country, swimming and track teams. He was also involved in National Honor Society and Illinois Premier Boys State, Saturday Scholars and Varsity Club. He won the Paddlers Swim Team 100 percent effort honor.

Wilson said he enjoys both track and cross country, but probably cross country more than track and field.

Wilson plans to attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and is an outstanding overall student. He said he will study bio chemistry and doesn’t plan to run at SIUE.

He is the son of Rich and Amy Wilson of Granite City.

More like this: